Published: 15 Oct 2023 • 12:23
Spanish Airports Reach New Heights: September Sets Historic Records. Image: Toniflap / Shutterstock.com
In a spectacular show of resilience, Aena’s network of airports in Spain soared to new heights in September 2023.
The month witnessed a historic record as 27,548,232 passengers passed through their terminals, marking a remarkable 10.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.
Even more astonishing, it was a 1.5 per cent surge beyond 2019’s pre-pandemic figures, setting a new benchmark.
During September 2023, Aena managed an impressive 225,183 aircraft movements, showcasing a 7.7 per cent year-over-year increase.
The cargo sector was equally vibrant, with a 14.6 per cent rise as 95,196 tons of merchandise took to the skies, compared to the previous year.
Breaking down the passenger numbers for September, an astounding 27,491,667 travellers explored the world.
Among them, 18,971,609 embarked on international journeys, demonstrating a 12.7 per cent growth from the previous year, while domestic flights carried 8,520,058 passengers, marking a 6.8 per cent increase.
Zooming out to the bigger picture, the statistics for the year’s first three quarters are equally impressive.
From January to September 2023, Spanish airports under Aena’s management accommodated a staggering 216,647,764 passengers.
This represents a significant 17.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a resilient 1.3 per cent gain when contrasted with 2019.
The skies were equally busy, with 1,834,101 aircraft movements recorded, a remarkable 8.7 per cent growth year-over-year.
Furthermore, 776,328 tons of merchandise took flight during this period, marking a 5.6 per cent increase from the same period in 2022.
Notably, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport took the crown for September 2023, welcoming 5,385,824 passengers, a remarkable 12.5 per cent growth compared to the previous year.
Other airports weren’t far behind, with Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez, Ibiza, and Gran Canaria all celebrating impressive passenger numbers.
When it comes to operations, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport led the way with a total of 33,899 movements, an 8.1 per cent increase over the previous year.
Following closely were Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, and other airports, all contributing to the robust performance of Spain’s aviation sector.
In the realm of cargo, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport took the top spot, handling 54,505 tons of merchandise, an 18.9 per cent surge compared to September 2022.
Zaragoza, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, and Vitoria also played their part in moving significant volumes of cargo.
