Body Of 18-Year-Old Found Between Two Train Carriages

By George Dagless • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 14:24

The body of an 18-year-old has been found between two train carriages, four days after he’d been reported missing.

Police had been investigating the young man, known as Alvaro Prieto, and his whereabouts after he had gone missing when making his way home last week.

Prieto, an aspiring footballer from Cordoba, had missed his 7:20am train home from Sevilla’s Santa Justa station last Thursday.

An engineering student and a youth football player at Cordoba FC, Prieto had been with friends at the Theater nightclub, before beginning his journey home.

Indeed, it has revealed that he tried to take a train home at 8.55am, later than his 7:20am train, but was removed by security from it because he was not able to display a ticket as his phone had died.

He never made it home afterwards, though, with him discovered this week between two carriages of a train.

Alvaro Prieto found between two carriages

Policia Nacional had been conducting an extensive search for him, only for the body to be discovered between the carriages of a moving train during a live report by TVE on Monday morning.

The clip showed Prieto’s feet sticking out between two coaches of a train.

Renfe is now coming under fire for the incident, with an investigation underway as to what happened.

Prieto had looked to get on another train that was heading for Barcelona, which stopped at Cordoba, but he was thrown off of it because of the issue with his phone.

His mother has said that she will look to prove he had bought a ticket, in what is a really tragic story.

It remains to be seen what learnings can be taken from the incident, but it is clearly a turn of events that need to be scrutinised as to how a young man can end up in such a tragic place.