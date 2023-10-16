Cockroaches And Rats Found In Spanish Old People’s Homes

By George Dagless • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 14:34

Image of a cockroach. Credit: Erik Karits/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

Cockroaches and rats have been found in Spanish old people’s homes in what is a shocking discovery.

The conditions at three Alicante province nursing homes have been criticised heavily with one home in particular being slammed for its hygiene standards after rats were spotted and cockroaches were found crawling on the faces of residents at the home.

Authorities have been urged to investigate as soon as possible and take action, with people living in unacceptable conditions.

Recova is leading the criticism, with the group representing the families and the residents of the residential homes, inside the Valencian community.

Which homes are under fire?

The facilities taking the flak go by the names of the Domus VI Aljub and Altabix centres, which are in Elche, and Savia Villamartin which is on the Orihuela Costa.

Recova says that in the Savia Villamartin home there are rat and cockroach infestations with residents being bitten and waking up with cockroaches on their faces.

“We cannot tolerate that residents do not have basic hygiene: changing nappies, cutting nails, shaving, hygiene and feeding,” said a Recova statement.

The three centres and the Valencian government are so far yet to comment on the claims, but it is clear that an investigation is needed.

Staff shortages are being cited for the causes of the conditions, and family members of those inside the homes will be deeply concerned at what is being reported.

Hopefully there can be a thorough investigation conducted and resolutions put in place to improve conditions, but until there is an increased level of staff there appears only so much that can be achieved.

Even so, basic hygiene practices should not be foregone even in such circumstances, and it is not right that some of these people are being subject to such an experience in their homes.