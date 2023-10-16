European Gas Prices Could Rise Due To Israel War

By George Dagless • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 14:10

Rows of orange butane bottles.

Gas prices are set to be impacted this winter as the war between Hamas and Israel continues.

The war in the Middle East looks as though it could be a long one, after Hamas launched rockets into Israel just over a week ago.

A tragic turn of events, with bloodshed on both sides, and it looks as though both parties are set in for a long and arduous struggle.

One of the by-products of that, then, as with the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, is higher gas prices, and therefore energy bills, for those around Europe.

Concerns for gas prices in Europe

Indeed, there are growing concerns that prices, already in a volatile state given the geopolitical landscape, could rise, with worries also over there being enough supply for the winter.

As per Euro News, European natural gas benchmark Dutch TTF’s price soared 41% to an eight-month high of €56 per megawatt-hour last week.

This price has gone up more than 50% in the last month, though it is still less than half of the price it was one year ago – which shows you just the levels of cost we were experiencing in winter 2022.

Meanwhile, as the Israel-Hamas conflict shows no sign of abating, US oil company Chevron Corp has decided to halt production at its offshore Tamar natural gas field, which is near Israel’s northern coast.

The Tamar field is said to hold over 300 billion cubic metres of gas, and a lengthy shutdown would result in a drop in Israeli exports to its neighbours, which then find their way to Europe.

We find ourselves once again heading into a winter with concerns over gas supply and cost, then, in Europe – though there are hopes that things will not be as difficult as in 2022.

Ultimately, though, with so much going on globally right now, it’s hard to really predict what will happen next.