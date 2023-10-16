France Reviewing Foreigners With Radical Record

By George Dagless • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 15:37

Emanuel Macron

France is to review foreigners in its country with a radical record, with a view to potential expulsions.

The French are once again reeling from a terror attack on their land, with a schoolteacher stabbed to death at a high school in the French city of Arras, which is in the north east of the country.

The teacher was killed by a former pupil, who reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and had a record of Islamic radicalisation.

Two others were injured in the attacks, with French president Emmanuel Macron meeting with his security cabinet in the hours after to decide whether to raise the anti-terrorism alert in the country – something they did to its highest level.

Indeed, soldiers have been deployed on the streets, whilst the French administration will carry out a review to determine which foreigners with a record of radicalism can be expelled from the country, as per Euro News.

France reviewing those with a radical record

Local authorities will be asked to check the files of radicalised people drawn up by the secret services and they have 48 hours to examine the cases of all the people that are suspected of being radicalised.

The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, has said meanwhile:

“There are about sixty dossiers of Russian citizens. Among them are people from Chechnya. The instruction we had until now was to systematically expel these people who could be particularly dangerous.”

Mohamed Mogouchkov, the man who carried out the attacks, is a Russian national who came to France in 2008 as a child with family.

In 2014, he was the subject of a deportation procedure that was never carried out.

It remains to be seen how many people are expelled from France after this undertaking.