Fugitives In Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 9:21

Most wanted in UK are in Spain

A prime-time UK television programme places 2 drug traffickers, wanted by British police, on the Costa del Sol.

British authorities say that 4 of the UK’s most wanted fugitives are in Spain, 2 of whom are reportedly hiding on the Costa del Sol. According to Crimestoppers, the independent not-for-profit organisation that helps law enforcement agencies track down fugitives wanted for serious crimes, interest in these four criminals has increased following the recent broadcast of their faces on Crimewatch Live, a popular television programme that reconstructs unsolved crimes with the aim of getting the audience to provide information.

One of the fugitives who could be in Malaga is Asim Naveed, who is believed to play a leading role in a powerful organisation dedicated to trafficking large quantities of cocaine. British investigators, who tracked him down via the encrypted communications platform EncroChat, believe that he is one of those responsible for acquiring large batches of the drug and then distributing it throughout Cardiff and other parts of Wales. In the capital alone, it is estimated that his organisation smuggled at least 46 kilos of white powder worth more than €9 million.

Jack Mayle is also wanted for drug trafficking and is based in Marbella. Surrey Police say he is wanted for supplying substances such as MDMA, methylphenidate and diazepam. His record points to him as the leader of a drug trafficking scheme in South London and Surrey called Flavor Questm and who allegedly collaborated with another drug dealer to buy and sell the substances through the dark web. The British authorities describe him as 6’4″ with numerous tattoos and his record shows that he can carry weapons.

The other two fugitives also located in Spain are John James Jones and Calvin Parris. The former is accused of stabbing two people in Lancashire and the authorities believe he is hiding in Ibiza. The second is wanted for drug trafficking in Cardiff, South Wales, and is also believed to be in Spain, although exactly where is not known.