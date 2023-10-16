Impeachment Process Begins Against Georgia President

By George Dagless • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 16:51

Impeachment proceedings have begun against the current president of Georgia, as per a report from Euro News.

The country’s Constitutional Court has authorised the beginning of the impeachment proceedings against Salome Zourabichvili, who has been in office as president since the December of 2018.

The president has been accused of violating the constitution over her visits to the EU, with the original request to impeach her coming from the governing Dream party.

What has Salome Zourabichvili supposedly done?

Zourabichvili held meetings in Berlin and Brussels that were, allegedly, against the will of the government.

She met with her German equivalent, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, and also with European Council president Charles Michel in Brussels towards the end of August in a bid to try and rally support for Georgia’s campaign to be given European Union candidate status.

Indeed, Dream party leader Irakli Kobakhidze claims that Zourabichvili held these meetings in violation of the country’s constitution, going on to say that the government had sent a letter denying permissions for the two meetings.

And, at the start of this week, the Georgian court agreed with the Dream party leader.

“On August 31, September 1 and 6, 2023, during working visits abroad, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili exercised representative power in the field of foreign policy without the agreement of the government, thus violating the Constitution,” said the President of the Constitutional Court, Merab Tourava.

Impeachment is a word we have seen increasingly in recent years, and we now have a case of it in Georgia.

It remains to be seen how the proceedings play out involving the country’s current president, but it goes to show the political divisions that currently exist in the state.

Depending on what the result of the proceedings are, then, could have an impact on the route Georgia goes down in the next few years.