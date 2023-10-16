Jeremy Corbyn Hints At London Mayor’s Job

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 10:05

Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, has hinted at the possibility of running for London mayor, raising speculation about his political comeback.

Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of his former girlfriend, Diane Abbott, Corbyn left the door ajar for a potential mayoral bid, saying, ‘You’re going to be seeing me around – I’m not going anywhere.,’ according to GB News.

Corbyn Hints At Return To Politics

Corbyn’s remarks come amid growing anticipation about his future political endeavours. Banned from standing as a Labour MP and expelled from the parliamentary party in 2020 over his response to an antisemitism report, he currently serves as an independent MP.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has categorically stated that Corbyn will not run as a Labour candidate in the next general election, citing a betrayal of British values.

Challenge To Mayor Sadiq Khan

If Corbyn decides to enter the mayoral race, it could reshape the political landscape in London. Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan, whose poll ratings have suffered due to the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), may face a formidable challenge.

Some fear that Corbyn’s entry could split the Labour vote, potentially benefiting the Conservative candidate, Susan Hall.

Corbyn’s allies point to the precedent set by Ken Livingstone, who defied the Labour Party to become Mayor of London as an independent candidate in 2000. They suggest that Corbyn could replicate Livingstone’s success and mount a competitive campaign as an independent candidate.

Corbyn’s Political Future

The question of where Jeremy Corbyn will resurface in politics remains unanswered. His influence and popularity within certain segments of the population cannot be dismissed.

Whether he chooses to contest the London mayoral race or pursue a different path, Corbyn’s declaration that he’s ‘not going anywhere’ signals that he intends to remain a prominent figure in the political landscape.

In a landscape marked by shifting alliances and evolving political narratives, Corbyn’s potential return to the spotlight could introduce a new dynamic to London’s mayoral race.

As the situation continues to develop, the political future of the former Labour leader remains uncertain, leaving both supporters and opponents closely watching his next move.