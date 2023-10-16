Meet Spain’s Creepy Crawlies – Part 1

By Emma Mitchell • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 11:22

Too many legs. Credit: gailhampshire on Flickr

People come to Spain for the food, culture, sun and sea, but generally not for the insects and other assorted critters that scuttle, slide and flit their way into our nightmares. Forewarned is forearmed so let’s meet the ickiest creepy crawly examples in Spain.

ONE: Black Fly

What Are They?

Colloquially known as ‘flying teeth’ and ‘no-see-ums’, these little devils tend to plague people during the hotter months. They’re small, black, blood-sucking little monsters that are capable of getting underneath your clothing and they’re most active during the daylight hours.

How Nasty Are They?

The fly gives a nasty little bite, literally ripping the skin in a saw-like action and injecting a little anaesthetic as it goes so the victim is generally not aware of being bitten until they start scratching the irritated wound. Bites are recognised by an itchy or painful welt or rash that’s a couple of centimetres wide. The biggest issue with Black Fly bites is that they can become infected and can also cause nasty allergic reactions in some people that may even require hospitalisation.

How Are They Stopped?

The best way to prevent Black Fly bites is to get some bat boxes up around the house as they’re part of a bat’s diet. Also, fitting fly screens on doors and windows, avoiding having standing water in containers outside the house or taking walks next to rivers and water sources in the summer where they are likely to be found. These flies are also attracted to bright colours so it’s an idea to discard the bright summer pinks and yellows and opt for creams, beiges and other more neutral colours.

TWO: Scolopendra

What Are They?

Anyone who’s lived in Spain for any length of time will invariably have a story about the Megarian Banded Centipede, otherwise known as, “Those nasty black and yellow b******s.” Growing up to 15 centimetres of pure unpleasantness, these things will, according to Wikipedia, “Attack and consume almost any animal that is not larger than itself.”

Those claws? They make a little clicking noise if one scuttles across a tiled floor and they like coming in the house and hiding away in dark corners, including in bedding, so nocturnal encounters with slumbering householders are not uncommon.

How Nasty Are They?

These things are aggressive, preferring to attack first and ask questions later. Let’s talk about the sting; on the pain scale it’s a little worse than a bee sting and it’s sudden and intense. There’ll be two tiny puncture marks at the wound site where it’s injected its venom. Like all bites and stings, generally, things improve with the application of some ice or a large gin and tonic, but it is possible to suffer an allergic reaction that may require anti-histamines, anti-inflammatories or prescription corticosteroids.

How Are They Stopped?

The best way to combat Scolopendra is to use an insecticide floor cleaner solution such as S95 to discourage them from getting in the house and then arm yourself with insecticide spray and a size 14 heavy brogue.

THREE: Tiger Mosquito

What Are They?

As if the bog standard mosquito wasn’t bad enough, this tropical interloper made its way from its native Southeast Asia to Spain in 2004 and pops up most frequently between May and November. Growing up to 10mm it can be differentiated from a common mozzie by its black and white striped body.

The Tiger Mosquito doesn’t act like native mozzies; for a start, it flies in full daylight rather than when light levels are low and, whereas other mosquitos are found near water, this one likes to live where people are. They fly close to the ground so bites are more likely to be on feet and legs than anywhere else.

How Nasty Are They?

For a start, they are known to be transmitters of up to 22 diseases, including Dengue Fever. In common with other mosquitos, the victim doesn’t usually feel them biting but is alerted to the bite later when the itch sets in.

Generally, the application of some anti-histamine cream will stop the itch and the bite will clear up in a few days unless the victim suffers from an allergic reaction.

How Are They Stopped?

Wearing clothes that cover the lower legs can dissuade them and putting on DEET-based mosquito repellent is a good addition.

FOUR: Processionary Caterpillars

What Are They?

The Pine Processionary is not a caterpillar of the friendly children’s storybook variety. The adult moth lays eggs high in pine trees that hatch out in August with the young caterpillars congregating and spinning large cocoon-like nests in the branches where they grow by feeding on the pine needles. Then, in late Winter and early Spring, they climb down from the trees and form long, nose-to-tail, processions that march off in search of soft soil to burrow into in preparation for the chrysalis phase of their lifecycle.

How Nasty Are They?

The problem with the caterpillar is that it is covered with brittle, toxin-bearing hairs that break off into the skin of anything the caterpillar thinks is attacking it. The hairs cause irritation and allergic reaction which, as any country-dwelling dog owner will tell you, is extremely bad news for curious canines.

Any dog that has got too close to these beasties may suddenly exhibit white spots around the mouth, swelling of the tongue as well as drooling or choking. In the worst-case scenario, dogs can die from asphyxiation after an encounter. In humans, it’s more likely that the hairs get into hands or feet and cause redness, itching and allergic reactions.

How Are They Stopped?

These caterpillars are best dealt with when in the nest by carefully using telescopic pruners to cut the branch, catching the nest in a metal bucket and then going Apocolypse Now on it with the aid of lighter fluid and some matches. At other times of year putting sticky collars on trees can catch the critters on their way up or down the trunk. When in processionary mode on the ground, it’s unfortunately a case of keeping well away from them.