Salón Varietés New And Familiar Faces

A scene from the new version of OKLAHOMA! Credit: Salón Varietés Theatre

The upcoming Musical of OKLAHOMA! was the first musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, who then went on to famously produce “Carousel,” “Sound of Music,” “The King and I”, “South Pacific and more!

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola will open their version of the classic tale on October 20, running every night to October 29 with the exception of Saturdays 21 and 28 which will be Matinee only days.

Since auditioning for the show back in May, Directors Owain Griffiths and John Gale have been planning the overall production quality, lighting, sound and dramatic quality of the show, before rehearsals began in earnest in August.

“My favourite part of a production is actually the rehearsals, it’s seeing how we develop from the raw product, in the beginning (including the auditions) and how people and characters develop as plot develops” Owain explained.

“The thing I am most proud of, is the way that we have involved lots of new people into the Salón. The theatre depends on new people getting involved, everybody enjoys watching seasoned performers, but they also enjoy seeing new faces.

“Around 50 per cent of the cast in Oklahoma are actually new faces. I am proud that this show has been able to attract new people to theatre and in so doing, hopefully prolong the life of the theatre.”

John Gale, or Johnny G as some know him, the well-known performer on the Coast has loved seeing “the show develop from pen and paper to the immense finished product.”

John has worked alongside Owain, both Directing different aspects of the show. John has been performing and volunteering at the theatre for 30 of the 39 years the theatre has been in existence. Even with this extensive experience, he has loved seeing the “camaraderie within the cast” during this show.

Each show is 100 per cent unique and never can you recreate the same cast with the same show, although the friendships and memories remain.

The two major musicals at the Salón Varietés, in October and March, form an integral part of the season’s calendar. The vocal performances and Choreography of the shows are not left to chance at the Salón.

Seasoned Choreographer, Alexandra Avery has worked professionally all her life, on Radio, on TV and in theatre including “The Nutcracker” Royal Opera House – Covent Garden, “Annie Get Your Gun” – Aldwych Theatre, “Young Stars of Tomorrow” – Royalty Theatre and “A Christmas Night of One Hundred Stars” – London Palladium.

Her work as the show’s Choreographer, is to make sure the stage comes alive for every number, with perfectly crafted movements, beautiful to watch and fun to perform. “I admire the dedication of the cast to develop and create a quality performance. This production of Oklahoma has been a particular favourite of mine! It’ll make you laugh; make you cry and it will make you thoroughly enjoy yourself!”

James Burn moved to Spain only a few years ago, and the Salón Varietés have been lucky to have him involved as Musical Director for a few key productions, including “My Fair Lady” and “Carousel” last season.

His key role is to curate the beautiful harmonies that you hear during group numbers, making sure each individual is singing in their best range, and that the balance of voices sounds just right for a theatre full of guests.

“I love the first few rehearsals when everyone is discovering the piece together and figuring out

how they’re going to tackle it” and talking about this particular show explained “I love that there is a great combination of experienced performers and new faces. It keeps the theatre fresh and evolving.”

Some of the cast members are seasoned, professional performers along the Coast, such as Ruth and Craig Norris, who have been involved in theatre for over 25 years. They both had long careers on South Africa’s ‘West End and doing several musicals and stage productions, that’s where they met, in the cast of ‘Showboat’ which changed their lives forever.

Craig performed in theatre as well as television.

“This is an incredible cast, the leads are perfectly cast, as well as the very strong and enthusiastic chorus, it’s wonderful working with them, plus the fact that our daughter Scarlet is in the show with us in her very first production, it’s very special.” Ruth commented.

Productions of this type are all voluntary, with many individuals giving their time to perform, usher, work backstage, make props and more.

Daniel Coughlan, who plays leading man Curly, is new to the Salón, having performed and directed in Cork for a number of years. “I love the fact that this show is so lively…I think my favourite part of a show is the fact that everyone has their own body of work to do whether they be a lead role or an ensemble member.” Dan explained, “There are some truly amazing actors in our theatre who I’m really excited to work alongside in the future too.”

Elsa Rose, who plays leading lady Lauren, has performed as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” some years ago at the theatre, as well as a number of plays in her 12 years at the Salón Varietés.

She has a beautiful singing voice and an incredible work ethic to go along with it. “I’m hoping to be involved in more plays, to focus a little more on the acting side of things. I’d also love to get the chance to shadow direct a show, to get some experience that could help me to maybe direct my own show someday!”

For more information on how to get involved with the theatre, or to book tickets to OKLAHOMA! Call 952 47 45 42 Weekdays 11-2:30pm, or visit them online at salonvarietes.com.