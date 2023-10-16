Triple A Celebrates Halloween

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 14:49

2 charity events for animal lovers

On Saturday October 28, thrill-seekers and animal lovers have 2 events to look forward to: a ‘Spooky Saturday’ charity dog walk in the morning followed by a spooktacular ‘Halloweiner’ Charity Fashion Show and Dinner at La Sala Puerto Banus.

On Saturday morning from 9.30am there is a Spooky Saturday taking place at the charity’s shelter when everyone is invited to help walk the dogs dressed in fancy dress (the dog walkers not the dogs!).

It’s a special fun event for adults, kids and our dogs with prizes for the best costumes and a pumpkin carving competition (bring your carved pumpkin to win a prize). There will be a chance to have your picture taken with a Pumpkin Puppy or your favorite dog and appear on a TV programme in the UK as it’s all being filmed by Channel 5

Entry is just €3 to help support this wonderful charity, for more information visit https://www.tripleamarbella.org

In the evening, Las Sala is putting on a fashion show and dinner. This eerie event aims to support our four-legged friends at the local animal shelter, Triple A, and promises an evening filled with spine-tingling fun. Taking place in the intimate Live Lounge, the dinner will include a ghoulishly delightful 3-course meal, complete with a glass of bubbles or beer on arrival as well as half a bottle of wine from 8pm.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the hauntingly talented local singer, Layla. Additionally, a chilling Charity Raffle will send shivers down your spine as we raise funds to help the shelter’s furry residents.

Triple A Marbella tirelessly cares for approximately 250 cats and 400 dogs, incurring monthly expenses of around 50,000€. Fundraising events like this Halloweiner Fashion Show Dinner are vital to their continued operation.

Lily VanTongeren, a Triple A representative, said, “Our commitment to caring for these animals is never-ending, and we rely on your support to fulfill this responsibility. Join us for this frightfully spooky event, where you can relish delectable food and thrilling entertainment while aiding our beloved animals.”

Tickets for this spine-chilling affair are €59.95 per person and must be paid in full before the event. Secure your spot by contacting La Sala at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.