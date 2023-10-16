UK-Jordan Meeting: Strengthening Relations Amidst Middle East Crisis

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 10:26

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets King Abdullah II of Jordan. Credit: Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with one of the Middle East’s major players yesterday.

the UK prime minister hosted His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan at Downing Street on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Their discussions centred on the Israel-Hamas conflict and its implications for regional stability.

Historic UK-Jordan Cooperation

Both leaders acknowledged the longstanding and robust partnership between the United Kingdom and Jordan. This collaboration proves particularly vital during times of crisis in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Sunak reiterated the UK’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself, a stance reinforced in the wake of a recent terrorist attack. He did however firmly assert that the reprehensible actions of Hamas should not undermine the just cause of the Palestinian people.

The leaders discussed diplomatic initiatives aimed at averting further escalations across the wider Middle East. This includes collaborative efforts with regional leaders, the Israeli government, and the Palestinian Authority.

Protecting Civilian Lives

Both leaders concurred on the paramount importance of safeguarding civilians in Gaza. This encompasses not only the welfare of British and Jordanian citizens caught in the midst of the conflict but also the imperative of ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those most in need.

Jordan’s Support

Prime Minister Sunak expressed his gratitude to King Abdullah for Jordan’s support in aiding the departure of British nationals from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In an increasingly tumultuous Middle East, the UK and Jordan reiterate their commitment to cooperation, peace, and the protection of innocent lives. The two leaders pledged to maintain close communication in the forthcoming days and weeks.