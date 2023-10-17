By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 17 Oct 2023 • 10:21

Swedish nationals killed in apparent terrorist attack.

Two Swedish nationals have been gunned down in Brussels, Belgium which saw an international football match cancelled.

A lot of people around the world are no somewhat living in fear about what may happen to them because of something which is going on thousands of miles away in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas militants.

There has been an increase in anti-Semitic attacks right across Europe since Hamas launched their first attack on the Israeli people as well as the Star of David being painted on several houses across Berling as a sign to point out who are the Jews.

Two people killed in an apparent terrorist attack in Brussels

However, the worst was still yet to come as of yesterday and two people have now sadly lost their lives in Brussels, Belgium as two Swedish nationals were shot and killed by someone who was allegedly avenging another death.

Over in the US, a six-year-old boy was killed by a landlord, and the gunman in Brussels claimed in a video posted to social media that his decision to kill two people on Monday evening was in response to Muslim killings.

This tragic incident happened on Monday event prior to an international clash between Belgium and Sweden and despite the game going ahead until half time, both sets of players then took the decision to not return for the second half amid what was going on outside the stadium.

Why are the media downplaying radical Islamists terrorists attacks? He admitted on a video gone viral but the media still describe it as “possible” Pray for #Brussels #BrusselsTerrorAttack #Belgium pic.twitter.com/5Lt6Hqm8zS — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) October 17, 2023

Brussels immediately moved their security threat level to high and police took the decision to not let anyone leave the stadium for several hours as they couldn’t assure people it was safe for them to go home and be on the streets with a gunman potentially still at large.

Has the gunman been killed in Belgium?

The incident has been labelled as a ‘brutal terrorist attack’ by Belgium’s Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, who was obviously left broken by what had happened in his capital city.

He said: “Last night three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party. The perpetrator targeted specifically Swedish supporters who were in Brussels to attend a Red Devils soccer match. Two Swedish compatriots passed away. A third person is recovering from severe injuries.”

It’s believed that the suspect was shot by police late last night and it looks like they certainly got their man with a video showing someone claiming he was responsible for the attack as a member of ISIS.

The apparent member of ISIS shot two people wearing Sweden football shirts with an assault rifle and this will only create more tensions between people of differing upbrings and faiths.