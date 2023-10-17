Hard Rock Hotel Marbella Autumn Season

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 17 Oct 2023 • 12:20

The Hard Rock Hotel winter season

The luxury lifestyle hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella presented at a press conference its first autumn-winter season with a series of new musical and artistic events, as well as different daytime events. Together with Nueva Andalucía Councillor Vanesa Ortiz de Zárate, the hotel’s directors announced a full programme of winter activities.

The hotel, which opened its doors in 2022, located in Puerto Banús, next to the emblematic Casino Marbella, will remain open all year round, expanding its leisure programme not only for guests, but for all residents of the city and surrounding area. Managed under the umbrella of Palladium Hotels, it is the third Hard Rock branded hotel in Spain, joining the existing hotels in Ibiza and Tenerife.

“Hard Rock Hotel Marbella is not just a hotel focused on the out-of-town client, our aim is to become a meeting point for a society that is looking for alternative plans in the city. To this end, we have created a calendar of attractive and original events and plans that enrich Marbella’s leisure offer,” said Ignacio Gómez-Escolar, director of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, during the press conference.

Among the weekly activities on offer are the “Instrumental Breakfast” where for €30 guests not staying at the hotel can enjoy a “rock star” breakfast with a background instrumental show of electric guitar, cello and even flamenco. The Hard Rock Hotel Marbella evenings will start on a regular basis from November 3 with many surprises in store. And to round off the weeks, on Sundays, guests and external clients will be able to enjoy a two-hour Jam Session from 5pm to 7pm where music meets live improvisation.

Within the calendar of fixed events, the Hard Rock brand continues to join the fight against cancer and throughout the month of October will be celebrating “Pinktober”, actively joining in to raise funds for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) with “Pink Cocktails”. In addition, on the evening of October 19, there will be a charity evening from 6pm to 10pm with live music, a charity raffle and much more.

The final event of the month will be on October 31. To celebrate the scariest day of the year, the hotel has prepared an evening party under the fun name of Hard Rock Ween starting at 7pm, with live music and a costume party where they will raffle off a water circuit at the Rock Spa, menus for four people and beers. Admission is free for guests and non-guests. The hotel also has a special offer to stay that night from €99 using the code “HARDROCKWEEN” on its website.

On November 24 the hotel will hold a showcase of the Valencian group Bombai. Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will also be the official venue for the Spanish Open Women’s Golf Championship from November 23 to 26.

To end the year, during the month of Christmas, a themed programme will be presented for the festive season including the December long weekend, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve with a spectacular gala party.

“Marbella needs more spaces with an attractive and quality offer and it is the perfect time for hotels to open their doors, reinforcing both the gastronomic and leisure activities of the area. Hard Rock Hotel Marbella offers original entertainment alternatives that reinforce Marbella as a destination that adapts to new trends,” said Councillor Vanesa Ortiz de Zárate, representing Marbella Town Hall.

For more information visit the website