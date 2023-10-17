Musical Marches For Moors And Christians

By John Smith • Published: 17 Oct 2023 • 17:06

Moors and Christians Credit: Juanjnicolas CC

THE second National Composition of Moors and Christians Marches Competition has been announced by the “Al-Mosaquer” Moors and Christians General Association and the Mojacar Council.

The whole intention is to orchestrate the creation and publicising new music with the aim of adding exciting new Moors and Christians marches to the musical repertoire of these festivities.

Similar to the previous year, the type of music desired is that of Christian March, dedicated to the association’s festivities that take place in June each year.

It is an open competition with the only requirement being that the works submitted are originals and unpublished and is presented to the General Association.

The deadline for entries is January 23 next year, so anyone wishing to participate in the competition must do so before this date, presenting their work in an envelope containing five paper copies of the general part and one paper copy of the parts.

It must also be accompanied by a digital file on a CD or USB stick, with the work in PDF format and an audio file.

If you are of a musical bent, then consider that the first prize of €1,000 the second prize is €500 and you will the chance to hear your composition played in the next festival.