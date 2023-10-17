What Colour Is Your Aura?

By Guest Writer • Published: 17 Oct 2023 • 18:26

Have you ever noticed that people have a certain ‘aura’ about them? An unexplainable energy that you can’t quite put your finger on?

What about considering the energy or aura that you present to the world, what would that look like?

An aura can be made up of more than just one colour, but usually there is a clear predominant.

Let’s explore the meanings behind the different glows.

Meaning of different glows

Blue: Sweet and sensitive. Natural empaths, thoughtful, kind-hearted givers.

Red: Instinctive and assertive. Confident leaders who are not afraid to speak their minds.

Green: The deep thinkers. Logical, intellectual and always challenging themselves.

Pink: Hopeless Romantics. Optimistic with loving and pure energies. Great manifestors.

Purple: Radical and rebellious. These creative cats crave constant change and freedom.

Yellow: Motivated multitaskers. Always looking to improve, they love direct communication.

Turquoise: The old souls. Quiet healers who mirror others to their own selves.

Indigo: Spiritual psychics. Will read your mind and guide your soul to evolve to its highest level.

Find your colour

Reading this, one may already feel a natural inclination to a certain colour, however, there are many more ways that you can investigate.

Take a picture of yourself, when you are feeling confident and content. Focus on the picture for a while, maybe even close your eyes and keep the image in your mind. Certain colours may start to appear. Repeat the process a few times and take notes. Another method is to sit in front of a mirror.

Make sure you are alone and in a peaceful atmosphere, perhaps after a bath. Look at yourself for a while and allow the focus to blur. Notice any colours that surround you and allow them to move and change. After the session be sure to journal your findings.

It is important to remember that our aura can change along with our life and daily moods.

Whatever colours you may see, finding your aura is a way of self exploration, a deeper dive into the main character of your life, YOU.

As the famous philosopher Aristotle once said, “knowing yourself in the beginning of all wisdom.”