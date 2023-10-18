11 Events For Almeria Motorsport Trophy

By John Smith • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 15:02

Confirming the new season Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

The Andalucian Motorsports Federation and the Provincial Council of Almeria have renewed their commitment to continue promoting the Provincial Motorsports Championship in 2023.

The intention is to continue developing the ‘Trofeo Diputación 2023’ that reinforces the commitment of both institutions, within one of the provinces with the greatest number of motorsport competitions organised throughout Andalucia.

The Sports Deputy José Antonio García Alcaína and the president of the FAA, Manuel Alonso, signed the collaboration agreement for the 2023 Championship, in which those drivers born or residing in Almeria Province can participate.

According to José Antonio García it is one of the most important circuits in which the Provincial Council participates in the province: “It runs from North to South and from East to West, covering the entire province and shows the strength of provincial motorsports in Almeria.”

In 2023 there are a total of 11 qualifying events that count towards the Championship and these are; Valle del Almanzora Rally, Felix Timed Section, Níjar Comarca Timed Rally, Somontin Timed Rally, El Ejido Slalom, Enix City Timed Rally, Climb to Berja, Costa de Almeria Rally, Marble Climb, Purchena Slalom and Gador time trial rally.