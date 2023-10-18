Barcelona Boasts World’s Best Bar

By John Smith • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 17:56

Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez of Sips Credit: Sips Facebook

If you fancy going for a drink at the World’s Best Bar 2023 followed by a nightcap at the fourth Best Bar then Barcelona is the place to visit.

Sponsored by Perrier, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 is an annual competition and this year’s winners were announced in Singapore for the first time on Tuesday October 17.

Created in 2009, the top place was regularly shared by bars in either London or New York but Barcelona recently started to climb up the table and in 2022, Paradiso took the top spot and now in 2023 another Barcelona bar Sips has taken the accolade (although Paradiso is ranked No.4 this year).

Described as an intimate, cutting-edge cocktail bar located in the heart of Barcelona’s Eixample district Sips was only opened in 2021 following the pandemic but still managed to hit No.37 in that year’s awards.

In 2022 it moved up to third place and now after just two years of opening it has been named Best Bar in the World.

You must be dedicated to drinking as there are no reservations and no bar to sit at whilst the mixologists led by owners Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez work from a circular counter in the middle of the room and then deliver the cocktails to customers sitting at tables.

Speaking about the award, one of the founders Simone Caporale explained “We’re a small bar that opened in very uncertain times, but with a dream to prove that we could do something special.”

The top five of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 saw New York’s Double Chicken Please at No.2; Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy at No.3 and London’s Connaught Bar at No.5.

Only one other Spanish bar made the top 50 and that was Salmon Guru in Madrid which came in at No.16.