By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 13:35

Benidorm Plays Host To The Annual 'Poppy Appeal'. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

On October 14, Benidorm played host to the annual ‘Poppy Appeal’ organised by the Royal British Legion.

Just before 1:00.PM, the traditional banner parade began on Avenida de Castellon.

Accompanied by the stirring melodies of the ‘Torrevieja Pipes and Drums,’ it was a vibrant and poignant day dedicated to remembrance.

Among the esteemed attendees were Benidorm’s Mayor, Toni Perez, and representatives from both the British Embassy and the Royal British Legion.

During the ceremony, Benidorm’s mayor highlighted the significance of the red poppies that adorned the attire of all attendees.

The mayor described the poppies as, “a profound way to honour the fallen and stand in solidarity with all those who have dutifully served their flag and country.”

The mayor also emphasised the “extraordinary ties of friendship” that unite the Spanish and British peoples.

After the official speeches, the national anthems of Spain and the United Kingdom resonated, and the banners marked their final march.

The Royal British Legion, a non-profit organisation, celebrates the ‘Poppy Appeal’ by distributing an astounding 25 million fabric poppies.

With over 700,000 members worldwide, including about 4,000 in Spain and over a thousand in the province, the Royal British Legion continues to serve as a vital support system for war veterans and their families.