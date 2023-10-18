Business Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • Updated: 18 Oct 2023 • 19:32

CAIXABANK: 3.2 per cent profit per client during 2023’s second quarter Photo credit: CaixaBank

Esteemed clients HIGHER interest rates meant that Spanish banks’ profits per client were at their highest in 15 years.

These are based on the difference between a bank’s yield on credit and the cost of paying interest on clients’ deposits.

This benefitted the biggest banks, revealed The Pulse, the latest report from the Alvarez & Marsal consultancy which placed CaixaBank at the head of the largest entities.

According to Alvarez & Marsal, CaixaBank enjoyed a rentability of 3.2 per cent per client by the end of this year’s second quarter, ahead of BBVA (3.1 per cent) and Santander (3.1 per cent).

Bankinter, Unicaja, Ibercaja and Bancaja failed to make the 3 per cent cut with respective ratios of between 2.8 and 2.5 per cent although the consultancy gave Sabadell 2.9 per cent.

Rates apprehension BUSINESS premises’ rates in the UK could rise by £1.95 billion (€2.25 billion) next year.

Increases are linked to the September inflation figure, traditionally used to determine the annual rates’ increase imposed by local councils on retailers, pubs and offices.

Spokespeople foresaw that this year’s 6.7 per cent rise would be “the final nail in the coffin” for many businesses. It would “inevitably put renewed pressure on consumer prices”, warned the British Retail Consortium’s Helen Dickinson.

Leading retailers including Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Ikea also called on the government to eliminate the inflation-linked increase from the October autumn budget.

Toyota overtakes Kia CAR sales rose this year, but by the third quarter were still 15.8 per cent below those of pre-pandemic 2019.

Industry analysts predict sales of 900,000 vehicles by the end of 2023 when, for the fourth consecutive year, they will fail to top one million.

Spain would usually expect annual sales of between 1.2 and 1.3 million vehicles, although the last time this figure was reached was in 2019, with the purchase of 1,258,260 cars and off-roaders.

Meanwhile, sales to private buyers so far this year have topped sales to companies or hire and leasing firms, with Toyota overtaking Kia as the most popular make.

Abu Dhabi rescue FORMER owners of Daily Telegraph, the Barclay family, launched a £1 billion (€1.95 billion) bid to scupper rivals’ hopes of snapping up the broadsheets.

According to Sky News, Abu Dhabi investors will assist the Barclays in lodging a decisive offer that should write off their debt to the Lloyds Banking Group.

This, the family hopes, will prevent potential bidders, said to include hedge fund billionaire Sir Paul Marshall, German media giant Axel Springer and Daily Mail owner, Lord Rothermere from acquiring the Daily Telegraph, Sunday Telegraph and Spectator when they are auctioned off for an estimated £600 million (€692 million).

A matter of course SPORTS and entertainment multinational Topgolf will open eight new centres in Spain and Portugal.

The US company’s €250 million investment will also create 3,800 new jobs, sources close to initiative told the Spanish media.

After almost two years OF negotiations, Topgolf has signed an agreement with BAJ Gold Development Iberia, headed Pablo Juantegui, former president of Telepizza who will develop the franchise chain in both countries.

Private equity fund Manna Capital Partners, led by Ulysses Bridgeman and Kevin Attkisson, will also participate in the company.

Three’s company VODAFONE and Three insisted that their proposed £15 billion (€17.3 billion) merger would not increase prices although it would reduce the number of their competitors.

The Unite union told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee that merging both companies “would be bad” for consumers although Three’s legal team maintained there were “no merger-related price rises” in the firms’ combined business plan.

The deal must first be approved by regulatorsm but should it go ahead the two companies would create the UK’s largest mobile network with approximately 27 million customers.