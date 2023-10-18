Drivers: Did you Know The DGT Could Fine You €200 For THIS

By John Ensor • Updated: 18 Oct 2023 • 9:57

Stock image of man refuelling car. Credit: Maria Sbytova/Shuttersock.com

It goes without saying that drivers need to take care and be prepared for any eventuality on Spain’s highways.

However, here’s just a reminder that one mistake is not just inconvenient, but could land you with a sizable fine from the DGT.

Are you aware of the financial risks of running out of fuel? A recent report from OK Diario has brought to attention the significant penalties levied by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) for such an oversight.

Potential Costs Of An Empty Tank

Embarking on a long drive comes with its fair share of challenges. A common concern is the vehicle’s fuel gauge dipping into the reserve. In such cases, one’s immediate thought is to find a petrol station. If stranded, motorists might consider seeking assistance from the local police. However, it’s crucial to inform your car insurer about any incidents or risk receiving a DGT fine.

Drivers who stop on the hard shoulder or on the road could face fines up to €200, warns the DGT. Before exiting the vehicle, donning the compulsory emergency vest and activating the V-16 emergency light is essential. Non-compliance could lead to a €200 fine.

Even pushing the car to the wrong place could land a driver with a €200 fine. And if you’re thinking of fetching fuel in a non-approved container, brace yourself for a staggering fine of up to €3,000.

Nearby Fuel Stations

How can one locate a fuel station whilst driving? A blue sign indicates a nearby station on the motorway. A white sign means you’ll have to drive a bit further. Signs will indicate the distance of the distance to the nearest refuelling place, usually anything from 500 to 1250 metres.

Fuel considerations and road safety shouldn’t be taken lightly. Following the law is imperative. Unfortunately, many drivers remain uninformed about these rules. If you believe this information is valuable, please share it with friends and family to spread awareness.