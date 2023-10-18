Evacuation Of Valencia University False Alarm

By John Smith • Updated: 18 Oct 2023 • 18:55

University of Valencia untouched Credit: University of Valencia

EARLIER today, Wednesday October 18, social media carried a number of messages concerning a potential terrorist at the University of Valencia.

It was suggested that there was at least one armed person, roaming the campus, that there were bomb threats and a thousand students had been evacuated.

Within hours of the first report, the University made three announcements through its X (formerly twitter) feed that;

“The University of Valencia works continuously in coordination with the bodies and security forces to guarantee the safety of the people who promote part of the UV and the facilities of our University.”

“The security services of the UV have been attentive to the situation on the campus in coordination with the police and emergency forces and have verified that these reports were completely false. In the UV there has been no evacuation of classrooms and no incident has occurred.”

“The University of Valencia INFORMS Today, false information has circulated on social networks regarding bomb warnings and armed people at several universities in Valencia, including the Orange Campus of the UV.”

Whenever there is an international crisis such as that currently affecting Israel and Gaza fake stories are spread through social media in order to cause an escalation in tension or because idiots think it is funny and sadly many gullible people report them as if they true!