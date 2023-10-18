EXCLUSIVE: British Boxer Bounces Back In Estepona

By Guest Writer • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 15:59

Navid Boxing - what a knockout! Credit: The Mansouri Family

BRITISH boxer and former champion Navid Mansouri, living in Marbella, has emerged victorious from his first professional fight in three years.

The boxing event, which took place on Saturday October 14 at the Palacio de Congresos in Estepona, featured several international fighters and was presented by Gran Slam events.

Gruelling training

Navid, who is the father of two sons, had spent many gruelling months training and preparing for the battle. He expressed his happiness following his triumph and told Euro Weekly News “it makes me super happy, and when I saw the smile on my son’s face, how excited he was, that was like the world title right there. Everything I do is for my family, to see them proud, they are my motivation.”

Family man

The family man, who grew up in Rotherham, UK, met his fiancée Karolina under the bright lights of Puerto Banus back in 2016 and they now have two sons together. “My boy is five now, he’s older than when I was fighting before and understands now what winning and becoming a champion is. So that’s the goal, I want to show him that by working hard and dedicating yourself, you can do anything.”

English champion

The former English Super Welterweight champion, explained that he discovered the sport as a teenager when he wanted to lose some weight. “I was recommended to join the boxing gym by friends, I went and the atmosphere was great, so respectful. I realised this is what I wanted to do.”

During his early career, which began in 2009, ‘Nav’ enjoyed a series of successive wins and achieved the English Title in 2013, a belt which he defended three times.

Covid hit

He took a break from boxing in 2020 after Covid hit and since then family life has definitely kept him busy! However, he felt the burning desire to bet back in the ring, and rather than throwing the towel in, he began to plan this colossal comeback.

Comeback

“This win has put the flame back in my belly,” he stated, “I’m going to pick up where I left off, but this time with a different mindset, I am more serious now, I have my family and that makes everything more meaningful.”

Navid now continues his daily training alongside enjoying his beautiful family and plans to take to the ring again soon. “I want to become champion,” he declared.

For now, anyway, the gloves are off, but it seems like this determined daddy is one to watch!