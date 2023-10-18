Greata Thunberg Arrested In London

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 12:56
The arrest of Greta Thunberg
Credit: Fossil Free London Twitter
The Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at a Fossil Free London Protest on the afternoon of October 17.
She had joined a number of members of Fossil Free London outside the InterContinental Hotel situated on Park Lane Terrace where oil executives were meeting.
Although not specifically referring to her arrest, a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police said it had imposed conditions on the activists under Section 14 of the Public Order Act, to “prevent serious disruption to the community, hotel and guests”, and had asked them to move from the road and on to the pavement.
Subsequent to this, the statement continued “a number of protesters failed to do so”, which resulted in six arrests for obstruction of the highway, a further 14 arrests for Section 14 breaches and one for criminal damage.”
According to a report by the BBC, Fossil Free London’s protest was organised for the first day of the three-day Energy Intelligence Forum – formerly called the Oil and Money conference – where top executives from Shell and Total were due to speak.
Speaking at the rally, Greta Thunberg said: “Behind these closed doors at the Oil and Money conference, spineless politicians are making deals and compromises with lobbyists from destructive industries – the fossil fuel industry.
“People all over the world are suffering and dying from the consequences of the climate crisis caused by these industries who we allow to meet with our politicians and have privileged access to.
“That is why we have to take direct action to stop this and to kick oily money out of politics.”
In addition, activists from Greenpeace abseiled down from the roof of the hotel with a banner reading “make big oil pay.”
