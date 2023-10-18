Inflation holds steady in the UK

By Linda Hall • Updated: 18 Oct 2023 • 12:10

RISHI SUNAK: Britain’s PM expects to half inflation this year Photo credit: Rishi Sunak

INFLATION in the UK remained unchanged at 6.7 per cent in September.



Food prices fell for the first time in two years but the inflation rate based on the consumer prices index matched August’s, despite City predictions of a discreet fall to 6.6 per cent.

Spiralling fuel costs kept up the pressure on households, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

“There may be some disappointment out there but we have seen significant falls in headline inflation over the last six months,” ONS’ chief economist, Grant Fitzner, told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme.

“If you look across Europe, many countries have seen either periods lately of no change or in some cases of actual increases in the headline rate, before they started to resume their falls.”

Prices for food and non-alcoholic drink fell 0.2 per cent in their first monthly dip since September 2021 as supermarkets vied with rivals, cutting prices of staples like milk, cheese and eggs, as well as mineral water, soft drinks and fruit juice.

Prices were nevertheless higher than in September 2022, with the cost of an average family’s food shop 12 per cent higher on an annual basis.

The ONS explained that production cuts by the principal oil-producing nations have raised global oil costs and would maintain pressure on fuel prices in coming weeks.

Despite the unchanged September rate, economists said inflation would still fall below 5.1 per cent by December and meet PM Rishi Sunak’s promise to halve the rate this year.

The September inflation rate is important as the government normally uses this to calculate the following April’s increase in benefits, although Sunak is said to be considering a below-inflation rise as the government juggles its public finances.

Treasury officials are also said to be discussing a one-off break from the pensions’ triple lock which guarantees a rise based on whichever is highest of September’s inflation rate, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.