Investigation In Sevilla Uncovers Massive Fraud With 91 Tonnes Of Olives Seized

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 12:43

Over 91 tonnes of olives seized. Credit; GuardiaCivil.es

A report issued today seems to indicate that olive fraud is rampant in Sevilla, with 91 tons of olives confiscated.

On Wednesday, October 18, the Guardia Civil published information about a special operation launched across 28 locations, resulting in 98 inspections thus far. The initiative targeted oil mills, and olive sale points, in collaboration with various town councils.

Massive Olive Seizures

As a result of their rigorous investigations, agents confiscated over 91,000 kilograms of olives from six different locations. In addition, they seized 81 five-litre bottles of oil which displayed counterfeit labels, misleading buyers about the product’s quality in order to command a higher price.

Guardia Civil’s Vigilance

The Guardia Civil completed 300 operational tasks in 33 towns to identify suspicious vehicles and individuals near farming areas. Their aim was to spot potential thefts and ensure proper documentation for transported olives.

In a standout operation in Arahal, Sevilla, officers responded swiftly to a theft of 1,250 kilos of table olives. Remarkably, within two hours, three suspects were arrested, and the stolen goods were returned to the rightful owners.

Collaborative Efforts To Stop Olive Fraud

Several units of the Guardia Civil, including the Rock Teams, the Citizen Security Command Unit (USECIC), the Nature Protection Service (Seprona), and the Air Service, participated in this campaign. They also worked closely with local councils and police.

Reports from town councils and farmers indicate an enhanced sense of security due to these intensified efforts. The campaign will persist, focusing next on mill olives and subsequent oil treatment.

Olive fraud is an increasingly prevalent issue in Sevilla, but with the relentless efforts of the Guardia Civil, perpetrators are finding it harder to operate under the radar.