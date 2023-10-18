Malaga Flight Diverted To Valladolid

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 18:56

Stock image of Vueling Airbus A320. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstocj.com

A flight to Malaga was interrupted when a child suffered a seizure, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

On Tuesday, October 17, Vueling flight VY2654, bound for Malaga from Santiago, faced an unexpected setback. Barely minutes into their journey, the crew were forced to make an urgent detour to Valladolid due to a young passenger suffering a seizure, writes El Español De Malaga.

Swift Response Ensures Safety

The situation was described as precarious inside the Vueling Airbus A320-271N. Air traffic controllers, in collaboration with their military counterparts, hastened the plane’s descent, on the understanding that every moment was crucial. Their swift actions meant the situation was quickly brought under control.

‘According to the information we have, the little one would already be in good condition and in good hands,’ the controllers shared on their X account (formerly Twitter), at around 10:20 pm that night. Following a refuel in Valladolid, the plane continued its journey to Malaga.

Air traffic controllers made every effort to speed up the route, aiming to reduce the delay for remaining passengers. The whole incident emphasises the importance of teamwork during such emergencies.

Second Incident

Yet, this wasn’t the only aviation incident in Spain recently. Only last week an Air France flight travelling from Paris to Malaga last week found itself in trouble. As it flew over southern Madrid, the crew reported smoke in the cabin, which required the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Barajas airport.

Air traffic controllers promptly cleared the skies, ensuring the Airbus A320-214’s safe descent. With firefighters on standby, the aircraft landed without any hitches and vacated the runway within 10 minutes.

On their social media account, the controllers commented, ‘We believe that it is positive to know that the security systems work.’

Safety Is Paramount

Both these incidents draw attention to the readiness and efficiency of air traffic controllers and crew members. Their quick thinking and collaboration ensured the safety of all passengers on board. It is a testament to the robust safety protocols in Spain’s aviation industry.