Mijas Cheese And Wine Fair

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 11:50

Cheese and Wine Fair at Mijas

Mijas Pueblo will host the 5th Cheese and Wine Festival from October 20 to 22. In this edition, the number of participating establishments has been increased and there will be live musical performances.

The Cheese and Wine Fair returns to Mijas, an event that has grown over the years and is a great attraction for both traders and visitors. This year, in its 5th edition, a total of 16 establishments will be showcasing their products in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo, from Friday October 20 Sunday October 22.

“Once again the traders of Mijas will have the opportunity to present their wines to the public, offering tastings to attendees, and we also want to thank the cheese producers of the province of Malaga,” said Councillor Natalia Martinez who invited, “all residents of the area and other parts of the province to attend and enjoy the event, which we hope that, as in previous years, will be a success”.

The president of the Mijas Pueblo Traders’ Association, Martín Gómez, said that this is a festival which has grown in recent years. “It started out very small and now it is a renowned fair, we started with 4 booths and now we have 16, some establishments have even been left out, as we had no more room in the square. The growth has exceeded our expectations and those of the Town Hall“.

“We decided to join this initiative seeing how well received it is, we have already attended and enjoyed it as customers and this year we wanted to participate”, said Lidia Ruiz, from the restaurant La Alcazaba.

During the three days of the event there will be musical performances. On Friday it will be the turn of Código Vintage, with two shows at 8pm and 9pm; on Saturday, at the same time, Una de dos will perform live; while on Sunday, from 6pm, the Fitflamc group of Eva Sedeño and Fran Fusión will take to the stage.

Both the Mijas Pueblo Traders’ Association and the Mijas Town Hall have put everything into the organisation of this event, which aims to boost the local economy. “My thanks to all the departments involved and the Merchants Association because without them this would not be possible,” concluded Councillor Martinez.