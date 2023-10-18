Mijas Motor Homes Confusion

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 11:38
Motor Homes may park here
Credit: Motor Home owner
THOSE driving past the Feria Ground in La Cala de Mijas will have seen at the back of what is generally used as a car park large numbers of Motor Homes.
It appears from signs in the area that this is not people taking a chance to park illegally but is a genuine parking area recognised by the local council.
Heading towards Christmas there can be up 250 motor homes on the site and although owners are not paying local taxes or rents, they are bound to be spending money in the local area as they obtain provisions, visit shops, bars, restaurants and a local garage has even installed a special lift for motor homes.
They recently had something of a shock however as first, supposedly due to drought restrictions, the fresh water tap in the parking area was turned off and at the same time access to the drain in which ‘grey’ water could be disposed of was sealed.
Complaints were made to the council and eventually the fresh water was turned back on again but in the meantime some motor home owners had left and could be parking in far less acceptable areas whilst others may be disposing of their effluence in a far less hygienic way.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.