Mijas Motor Homes Confusion

By John Smith • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 11:38

Motor Homes may park here Credit: Motor Home owner

THOSE driving past the Feria Ground in La Cala de Mijas will have seen at the back of what is generally used as a car park large numbers of Motor Homes.

It appears from signs in the area that this is not people taking a chance to park illegally but is a genuine parking area recognised by the local council.

Heading towards Christmas there can be up 250 motor homes on the site and although owners are not paying local taxes or rents, they are bound to be spending money in the local area as they obtain provisions, visit shops, bars, restaurants and a local garage has even installed a special lift for motor homes.

They recently had something of a shock however as first, supposedly due to drought restrictions, the fresh water tap in the parking area was turned off and at the same time access to the drain in which ‘grey’ water could be disposed of was sealed.

Complaints were made to the council and eventually the fresh water was turned back on again but in the meantime some motor home owners had left and could be parking in far less acceptable areas whilst others may be disposing of their effluence in a far less hygienic way.