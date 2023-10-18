Mojacar Association Claims Walt Disney

By John Smith • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 20:07

The original image of Walt Disney Credit: Mojacar Council

Local legend has it that Walt Disney was actually born in Mojacar, the illegitimate son of a doctor and a local woman nicknamed La Bicha.

This has never been proven although it is known that once he gained fame with the Disney studio, Walt sent two of his people to the town in the 1940’s to try to find José Guirao Zamora’s (his birth name) birth certificate but they were unsuccessful.

This has not daunted the claims of successive Mojacar Councils and there is a thriving local group, the Walt Was Here Association.

Having painted one mural depicting Walt Disney the Mojacar Council along with the Association have sanctioned a second mural to celebrate the centenary of Mickey Mouse’s first appearance on cinema screens which took place on October 16.

Street artist Nauní, painted the first image and for the second piece of art, the famous cartoon rodent appears on the façade of the municipal library.

That mouse is still taking over schools in Mojacar as youngsters in the Bartolomé Flores School celebrated Mickey’s centenary on Monday October 16.

Divided into two groups in the Plaza del Parterre no less than 400 children enjoyed a fun morning in the company of Paula Mandarín, who regaled them with several stories concerning the most famous characters to come out of the Disney company.

It came as news to some of those children present that, very probably, the famous Walt Disney, father of their favourite cartoons, was, “like them,” from Mojacar although most had seen the new murals featuring Disney and Mickey which have appeared around the town.

Although October 16 was the official centenary for the creation of the Disney Company, the major world celebrations are to take place on November 18 to coincide with Mickey’s first appearance on celluloid.