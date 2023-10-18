By Anna Ellis •
Nerja once again centre stage for exciting new cinematic venture.
“After the Summer,” a film directed by the Andalusian visionary Yolanda Centeno.
The film features a star-studded cast, including the illustrious Juan Diego Botto and the captivating Alejandra Jimenez.
Picture-perfect landscapes have played a pivotal role in bringing this film to life.
El Chorrillo Cove and the sun-kissed Calahonda Beach, along with the old N-340 road that winds from Nerja to Torrox, serve as the canvas upon which this cinematic masterpiece is painted.
The allure of Nerja’s natural beauty once again captivates audiences and filmmakers alike.
Nerja has always been a favoured destination for production companies, and it’s easy to see why.
Its picturesque landscapes and welcoming community offer the ideal backdrop for both series and movies. In fact, you won’t have to wait long for more cinematic wonders to unfold, as two additional productions are already in the works for the coming months.
But the magic of Nerja doesn’t end with the films.
Soon, a group of British location scouts will embark on a fascinating journey through Andalucía, organised by the Andalucía Film Commission and Turismo Andaluz.
Their adventure will take them to Cordoba, Seville, Carmona, and in Malaga, they’ll have the pleasure of exploring the captivating towns of Nerja and Frigiliana.
