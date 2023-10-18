North Sea drilling needs to continue

By Linda Hall • Updated: 18 Oct 2023 • 15:51

ENERGY MINISTER: New North Sea wells needed, Claire Coutinho said photo credit: CC/David Woolfall

BRITAIN’S Energy secretary warned that the country could not allow to allow North Sea gas and oil output to diminish further.

Speaking at trade body Energy UK’s annual conference in London on October 18, Claire Continho pointed out that Britain could become it increasingly dependent on imports.

New data from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) set out in its Wells Report, revealed that, without new oil and gas wells in the North Sea, output would halve by 2030, Coutinho said.

“The real-world consequence of this would be that this country would be forced to import up to 80pc of our oil and gas by 2030,” she informed the conference attendees.

“The UK will not only be subservient to foreign regimes, but we risk decimating the same people and communities that we need to come with us on this green transition journey.”

The Energy secretary went on to say that the UK was reducing oil and gas consumption in line with its targets for net zero, but added that without a new offshore drilling programme, production would fall “much faster” than demand.

This create an energy gap, which Coutinho predicted could only be met by increasing imports which in turn meant that “billions of pounds” would leave the country while reducing energy security.

Figures from the NSTA demonstrated that the number of oil and gas wells in UK waters fell by 83 in 2022, leaving a total of 1,629 in total, compared with 2,052 in 2019.

The UK consumes an annual 61 million tons of oil, but now that a further 938 potentially-productive wells have been phased out, British oil production fell to an historic low of 38 million tons in 2022. The same NSTA data suggested that this would plunge to 22 million tons in 2030 unless new wells were drilled, Coutinho declared.

The recently-appointed secretary also said that the North Sea holds enough oil and gas to supply the UK for up to 30 years.