Oktoberfest Comes To Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 11:42

Oktoberfest at Torremolinos

Torremolinos is hosting a traditional German ‘Oktoberfest‘ from October 19 to 22.

The Councillor for Events, José Manuel Ruiz, launched the beer festival, taking place for the 7th year running. “It’s a fun event that will allow locals and visitors to enjoy the gastronomy and the traditional German beer. This festival will begin this coming Thursday and will run until Sunday October 22 in a new location, Palma de Mallorca Avenue”, he said.

The opening hours for the festival will be from midday to midnight, residents and visitors alike Will be able to taste classic gastronomy such as sausages and sauerkraut, as well as enjoying traditional German music in a festive atmosphere.

Different stalls will offer typical German dishes such as giant sausages, traditional white or spicy red sausages, pork knuckle, sauerkraut or frikadellen, among other specialities.

There will also be beer varieties imported from Germany on sale, and there will be an area dedicated exclusively to international beer varieties, where visitors will be able to taste numerous beers from different parts of the world.

All four days will be enlivened with German music by musician Helmut and DJ Henry.