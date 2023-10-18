Orange TV Link With Apple TV

By John Smith • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 15:14

Apple TV remote control Credit: Negative Space/ Julian O Hayon

If you have an Apple TV box in Spain then you will shortly be able to add Orange TV for your viewing pleasure.

Lovers of Spanish Football will see a benefit as Orange offers an alternative source of viewing LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion as well as supplying coverage of all UEFA Champions League and Europa League games.

Its TV service consists of more than 100 channels which include movies, there is access to Spain’s digital-terrestrial TV service and the expected on-demand with some 50,000 videos or episodes from TV around the world.

There is an added bonus as it plans to also offer two new channels via Apple TV, one provided by LaLiga which is essentially a general sports channel and the other covering interests of a nautical nature.

With so many different options available, it could become vert expensive to sign up for every option which could include Netflix, Disney, Paramount+, Sky, Orange, Movistar, Apple, Amazon, Dazn and no doubt many other still to come.