By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 13:31

Painting the Town Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Image: Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers.

On October 13, Maria and the Pink Ladies honoured International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event was held at The Sports Bar at Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre.

Over €1500 was raised during the event, though the final count is still underway.

Alli, the gracious owner of The Sports Bar, and her dedicated team worked tirelessly to cater to the enthusiastic crowd.

Attendees enthusiastically participated in raffles, tried their luck at the tombola, and ventured guesses to determine the weight of a visually stunning cake crafted by Amy of Sunshine FM.

The cake, an absolute masterpiece, found its way into the hands of Mary Bailey, the lucky winner of the sweet prize.

The Sports Bar generously contributed €100 to the cause, adding to the generosity of the day.

Entertainment was a highlight of the event.

The stage came alive with enchanting performances by the likes of Dianna Daiz, Margaret McDonald, Chloe Leigh, Rebecca Holt, Valentino, and an electrifying Blues Brothers tribute featuring Alfie and Leigh.

Simon Morton from Sunshine FM took up the role of an animated host, keeping the spirits high throughout the day.

Adding to the excitement, a TV crew from Channel 5’s beloved show, ‘Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun,’ was present, documenting the entire event.

Maria has extended her gratitude to everyone who joined hands in support of the Pink Ladies, the gracious bar owners, their dedicated staff, the immensely talented artists who selflessly lent their time, and, of course, the resilient Pink Ladies and Panthers who continue to dedicate their time.