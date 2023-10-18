Six French Airports Evacuated Amid Terror Threats

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 13:20

French authorities Clear Six. Credit: song_about_summer/Shutterstock.com

CHAOS has ensued across France today as six airports received terror threats leading authorities with no option but to order an evacuation.

On Wednesday, October 18, a series of French airports including Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, and Beauvais near Paris faced emergency evacuations. This swift action was in response to alarming ‘threats of attack’ communicated via email, as confirmed by a police insider to Agence France-Presse, writes Le Monde.

Emailed Threats Raise Alarm

By lunchtime, a handful of these airports had already been alerted to potential bomb threats and suspicious unattended luggage. This prompted immediate action by airport authorities. Beauvais Airport highlighted an ‘anonymous threat received by several airports’ on its social media platform.

DGAC’s Confirmation And Public Reactions

A representative from France’s DGAC aviation regulator acknowledged the evacuations specifically at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, and Beauvais due to bomb alerts. As a result, DGAC’s online platform displayed notable delays at these airports.

Meanwhile, Nice Airport’s social media feed mentioned an ‘abandoned baggage item’ that led to the establishment of a security boundary for standard safety checks.

These credible threats follow in the wake of other bomb threats in France and the news on Friday of a teacher who was stabbed to death in Arras by an attacker who claimed to belong to the Islamic State Group