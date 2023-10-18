Two Car Accidents In The Early Hours

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 14:28

Car overturns in Fuengirola

In the early hours of Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, 2 traffic accidents were reported on the Costa del Sol’s roads.

In the first incident, the Local Police of Fuengirola were called to a traffic accident in the Maestra Ángeles Aspiazu street. The incident took place at around 4.20am on the morning of October 18, at the scene, officers ound a car overturned in the middle of the road and its driver outside the vehicle, apparently unharmed.

A breathalyser test was carried out and a blood alcohol level of 1.01 mg/l was detected and the driver was therefore judged to be driving under the influence of alcohol. To add to the drama, the female driver concerned told the police that she lost control of the car while trying to answer her mobile phone.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported. The local police are reminding the public that driving under the influence of alcohol and using a mobile phone at the wheel is prohibited.

In a separate incident in Marbella a vehicle ran off the road in the centre of the city and crashed into some water pipes causing local flooding. The accident occurred at 4am at the roundabout on Boulevard Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe.

Emergency services attended the scene following a call from a witness who reported that a vehicle had crashed and there appeared to be no occupants inside. Local police officers said that no casualties or injuries were reported.