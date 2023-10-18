By Kevin Fraser • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 12:45

Wind and rain in Andalucia

The emergency services in Andalucia have received calls about almost 150 incidents due to wind and rain in Seville, Cadiz, Cordoba and Huelva. Most of them have been due to falling trees and branches, but none have caused injuries.

Seville is the Andalucian province where most of the emergencies related to rain and wind have been recorded (more than 90). Half of the incidents due to gusts of wind have taken place in the capital, although they have also been managed in other localities such as Dos Hermanas, Alcalá del Río, Alcalá de Guadaíra, Carmona, La Algaba and Tocina, among others.

In addition, fallen branches have affected traffic at various points on Seville’s roads, such as on the A-4 as it passes through Carmona, where two trees have fallen at kilometre 504, and on the A-8006, where branches have fallen at two different points: one in Alcalá del Río and the other in La Algaba.

Rain has also caused flooding of homes, ground floors, basements and streets in various places such as Aznalcázar, Villanueva del Ariscal, Benacazón, Utrera and Pilas.

In the province of Cádiz the gusts of wind caused trees, branches, telephone and electricity cables, lampposts and roof tiles to fall. The vast majority of these occurred in Jerez de la Frontera and Sanlúcar de Barrameda.Also in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, streets, houses and garages have been flooded.

In the province of Cordoba a dozen incidents related to the gusts of wind have been reported including damage to the main door of the Los Molares hospital, which was left hanging and which led to the area being cordoned off and the intervention of the fire brigade and the local police.

Yellow weather warnings that have been in force during the day today for wind, rain and storms in the western Andalucian provinces and the bad weather is forecast to move to the Costa del Sol on Thursday.