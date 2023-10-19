Aircraft ‘Child-Free Zones’ A Good Idea?

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Oct 2023 • 9:45

Stock image of Corendon Aircraft. Credit: Corendon Airlines/X

AN airline has put forward the proposal of a child-free zone on its aircraft that is bound to spark heated debate, with some in favour and others vehemently against the idea.

The Dutch airline, Corendon, has unveiled plans to launch a child-free zone’ on select flights, according to the Express.

The Concept Behind Child-Free Zones

No doubt all regular air passengers have experienced flights disrupted by the spirited antics of youngsters. Corendon’s latest proposal is to establish an area aboard their aircraft that is strictly off-limits to children.

A spokesperson from the airline explained that the idea was aimed at passengers flying without children and those in the business sector seeking a more peaceful environment.

Corendon claim that an only-adult area would also alleviate the stress for parents who may be concerned about their child’s disruptive behaviour and the potentially negative reactions from co-passengers.

Mixed Reactions Online

However, judging by comments on social media the reaction is far from unanimous. One individual, commented, ‘So apparently airlines are considering making child-free zones on planes, and I can’t decide if this is a dystopian shift or not, but generally it’s really sad how little tolerance people have for children and babies – even acting like they shouldn’t be in public.’

Another noticed that lately, they had observed a growing irritation towards children in public. They went on to say that people used to greet children with smiles, but sadly, that sentiment seems to be fading.

That thought was challenged by one person who observed: ‘I think some of it is driven by changes in parenting. Like when I was a teen, a lot of kids seemed pretty well-behaved. But I see more and more young kids that are incredibly rambunctious and loud and the parents just sit their (sic) scrolling on their phones.’

However, there was also many comments that championed the airlines stance: Last time I was on a plane, I thought. “I would pay more money to be on a plane without children.” Almost every time I fly, which isn’t much at all, there’s a child crying the whole time.’

Another enthusiast added, ‘Adults-only zones, unpestered by kids, on planes? Sign us up!’ Someone else posted that the move by Corendon elevated them even higher in their books.

One person said they would take the idea even further: ‘It’s a great idea. I’m also in favour of obesity zones on airplanes.’

Details Of The New Zone

Starting from November 3, this feature will be available on specific Corendon flights. The adults-only segment will occupy the aircraft’s front, comprising nine seats with additional leg space and 93 regular seats. Only those aged 16 and above can reserve a spot in this child-free zone.

It has yet to be seen if the system takes off, and indeed if it’s something that other airlines plan to adopt in the future.