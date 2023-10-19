Alhaurin Educational Farm Announces Closure

By Guest Writer • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 17:39

LD Farm Activities Credit: LD Farm Facebook

LD Education Farm, a small family farm rescue located in Alhaurin el Grande, will sadly be closing to the public from October 31 until further notice.

The farm houses many animals who are in need of love and care, as well as acting as a paramount place in the community, hosting birthday parties, school trips, horse riding lessons and educational workshops.

Many a child has passed through in delight as they connected with the animals, learning how to respect and care for them.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond owner, Loren’s control, this wholesome space has now announced its advancing closure.

She stated on the farm’s social media page that it was a “hard decision” and hoped that one day they may open again.

She thanked everyone for their support over the past three years and reminded followers that their already planned Halloween Event will still be going ahead.

Due to the shutdown, most of their animals are looking for loving new homes. These include goats, pigs, sheep and cats, and Loren has urged anybody willing to help or requiring further information to visit www.facebook.com/LDeducationFarm.