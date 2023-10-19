Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 10:12

ROLLS-ROYCE: Plans to reduce the workforce will mainly affect the UK Photo credit: CC/Mati Blume

Engine failure ROLLS-ROYCE intends to slash 2,500 jobs, 6 per cent of its global workforce of 42,000, as it moves towards a simpler organisation “fit for the future”, according to chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic. The engine manufacturer confirmed that the UK would be the most affected by the plans for staff.

All at sea THE CSIF union lodged a formal complaint against Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo sea search and rescue agency, which it accused of not respecting its members’ rest periods. The union also said that that the agency had stopped paying overtime, a “substantial” and unjustified modification of employees’ work conditions.

Flat fizz LVMH, which owns Moet et Chandon, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, reported a €20 billion third quarter turnover, a 9 per cent rise on the same period last year, but lagging behind the second quarter’s 17 per cent. The luxury firm blamed rising inflation, global instability and reduced demand for high-end drinks.

Helping hand SPAIN’S government would receive an extra €5 billion a year if it withdrew energy and food subsidies, it admitted when submitting its Budget proposals to the European Union. At the same time, the report left the door open to the possibility of maintaining some of the measures introduced to counteract inflation.

Next move NEXT paid £115.2 million (€132.76 million) for a 97 per cent stake in British fashion firm FatFace. The clothing and lifestyle label is another Next purchase following the acquisition of Cath Kidston, JoJo Maman Bebe, Joules plus a holding in Reiss which it increased to 72 per cent last month.