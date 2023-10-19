Carlos Baos – Prenuptial Contracts

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 11:08

Legitimacy of Prenuptial Contracts in Spain: Expert Legal Insights

Marriage, a life-altering event, holds profound significance for individuals embarking on this journey. However, the consequences of not taking proper legal precautions can be far-reaching and sometimes turbulent. In this week’s article, we delve into pivotal aspects concerning the validity of prenuptial agreements, the delicate matter of waiving alimony, and compensating for domestic work in the context of divorce in Spain.

Marital Asset Arrangements and Prenuptial Agreements

The marital economic regime outlines the financial dynamics between spouses. Spain offers various marital regimes, including joint property, separation of assets, and the participation system. When no agreement exists, the default regimen is joint property, as established in the Spanish Civil Code.

Prenuptial agreements grant couples the autonomy to choose their preferred matrimonial property regime. To be legally binding, these agreements must be notarized through a public deed. Such agreements may encompass additional financial arrangements, provided they do not contravene legal, moral, or public order norms.

Alimony and Compensation for Domestic Duties in case of Divorce

In divorce proceedings, financial compensations and indemnities come into play based on the circumstances of the marriage. This encompasses alimony when divorce yields economic disparities, and an allowance to remunerate domestic labour. We will now examine whether it is possible to waive these compensations by means of a marriage contract.

Case Study: A Test of Validity

Two spouses execute a prenuptial agreement, opting for the separation of assets and pledging not to seek compensation from each other in the event of divorce. The agreement is signed in front of a Notary Public, which warns the spouses of the scope and consequences of this agreement. Nonetheless, a contentious divorce leads one spouse to demand both pensions, putting the validity of the waiver to the test in a legal battle. The Spanish Supreme Court, in a judgment handed down in the first trimester of 2023, upholds the legitimacy of the prenuptial agreement. Confirming that it is indeed possible to renounce financial compensations or pensions through a marriage contract.

Conclusion

Seeking proficient legal counsel when crafting a prenuptial agreement or navigating a divorce is pivotal to pre-empt unpleasant surprises. White-Baos Lawyers specialises in Matrimonial Law, and we stand ready to assist you. Reach out for comprehensive guidance on your specific case.

