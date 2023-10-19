Lewis Capaldi: ‘Superstar To Superhero’

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 18:00

Lewis Capaldi on stage. Credit: Tom Rose/Shutterstock.com

LEWIS Capaldi is used to hitting the headlines, but recently he made the news for a very different reason.

A recent report has emerged from North London, involving hitmaker Lewis Capaldi, the renowned singer-songwriter, which has highlighted his caring side.

After witnessing an elderly woman’s sudden health crisis, the 27-year-old ‘Someone You Loved’ artist promptly dialled for an ambulance and stayed by her side until help arrived, writes Metro.

Prompt Action In Hampstead Heath

While enjoying a walk with friends in Hampstead Heath, Lewis and his group came across an elderly woman who had collapsed on the ground. Eyewitnesses reported to a UK media outlet that the ‘Forget Me’ singer immediately took charge, phoning 999 and ensuring the woman’s safety until medical personnel got to the scene. Only after confirming her well-being did Lewis depart, as she was safely transported by ambulance.

Praise For Lewis

A bystander at the scene commented, ‘We saw him helping an old woman who had collapsed on the ground and it turned out he’d rushed over to help when he saw her.’ Further accolades were showered upon Lewis, with the onlooker commending his ‘massive heart’ and adding, ‘Good on him.’

One bystander was so impressed he commented that in their opinion Capaldi had gone from ‘superstar’ to ‘superhero.’

Capaldi’s Compassionate Nature

Lewis Capaldi’s generous disposition was also evident in the recent Netflix documentary, ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’ The film garnered him an even larger fanbase, as audiences were touched by his genuine interactions with family and long-time friends.

Amidst the rise to global fame, the documentary shed light on Lewis’s personal battles, including the challenges of producing new music, mental health issues, and coping with a Tourette’s diagnosis.

Away From The Spotlight

In the past months, Lewis has maintained a subdued presence, primarily due to mental health concerns. After cancelling his initial tour in anticipation of a significant Glastonbury performance, he made the ‘tough choice’ to withdraw from live concerts.

At Glastonbury, where his Tourette’s manifested in twitches and hesitations, an emotional moment transpired as a vast audience actually sang to him.