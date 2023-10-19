Ryanair Announces The Largest Ever Winter Flight Schedule To The Costa Del Sol

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 15:36

Ryanair Announces The Largest Ever Winter Flight Schedule

According to the forecasts by Costa del Sol Tourism, it is expected that, from October to December, the supply of air seats to the Costa del Sol will increase by 23.4% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching a total of 3,031,072 seats.

This was reported by Francisco Salado, president of the Provincial Council of Malaga and Costa del Sol Tourism, who said that, “improving connectivity is one of the main challenges of Costa del Sol Tourism to promote tourism in the province of Malaga in known international markets, as well as to open new opportunities in markets for potential visitors”.

Salado heads up a ‘Connectivity group’ to, in his words, “promote the improved frequency of different air routes to Malaga airport, as well as to achieve the opening of new routes of special interest for tourist destinations on the Costa del Sol”.

The president of the Provincial Council has shown his optimism about the forecasts that point to a very positive outlook for the Costa del Sol in the winter season, with 122 cities connected to Malaga, which means 2.5% more than in the months from October to December last year, with 49 airlines operating to and from Malaga, which again is higher than in the same period of 2022.

Departure airports of the United Kingdom and Spain account for 41% of the total number of seats, with British airports at the top, which account for slightly more than a fifth of the total number of seats. According to Turismo Costa del Sol’s forecasts, the second most important strategic markets are: Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy.

Some of the cities with the largest number of seats on offer to the Costa del Sol are: London, with 277,602 seats, Barcelona, with 143,430, Madrid, with 126,368, Paris, with 119,357 and Amsterdam, with 109,015.

With regard to the airlines with the largest number of seats, Salado highlighted the “important commitment of Ryanair for these months, with 921,761 seats, representing an increase of 32%, followed by Vueling, with 400,242 seats and EasyJet, which, with 276,024 seats”.

Ryanair occupies a third of the total market share for the coming months and continues to grow. The company announced its increased flight schedule and the incorporation of a new aircraft at its base at Malaga airport for the winter season 2023/2024.

The airline will have a schedule of 77 routes, adding 6 new routes this season to London Gatwick, Prague, Belfast, Bremen, Gdansk and Newquay, and increasing frequencies on more than 40 routes, including Dublin, Weeze, Stockholm, Berlin, Bergamo, Rome, London Stansted, Wroclaw and Vienna.

This strong schedule offers customers/visitors to Malaga an unbeatable selection of routes with the lowest fares when booking their winter breaks, while boosting non-seasonal tourism to Malaga all year round.

“As the number one airline in Malaga, Ryanair is proud to announce that by winter 2023/2024, we will add a ninth aircraft to our fleet with an investment of $900 million, marking a milestone in our commitment to this beautiful city,” said Elena Cabrera, Area Manager for Spain and Portugal, “This not only reflects our confidence in Malaga, but also our strong support for more than 5,300 local jobs”.

“With 77 routes to and from Malaga Airport, we can offer our valued Malaga customers a wide choice of routes at unbeatable prices so they can make the most of their winter breaks. They will also contribute to the flourishing of tourism in Malaga all year round, bringing the beauty and hospitality of this city to people from all over the world,” she said.