Scotland’s First Minister Gives Tribute To Brother-In-Law During Gaza Crisis

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 13:18

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf. Credit: HunmzaYousaf/Instagram.com

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has taken to social media and extolled his brother-in-law, a doctor, who is currently treating victims of the crisis in Gaza.

On Thursday, October 19, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Yousaf publicly demonstrated his praise for his relative’s resilience. The leader conveyed this sentiment shortly after revealing that his in-laws are stranded in Gaza, writes the Daily Record.

Commitment Amid Chaos

Israel has restricted entry and exit from the Gaza Strip, with an impending land incursion anticipated. This follows assaults on Israeli citizens by Hamas. Amid this turmoil, Nadia El-Nakla, Yousaf’s wife, expressed her concern for her parents who had journeyed to Gaza before the unrest began to meet family and are now unable to depart.

Heartfelt Statement

On X, a platform previously known as Twitter, the First Minister shared a distressing video of injured youngsters receiving medical attention. He added, ‘My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in hospital.

‘Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest, his response “I can’t leave my people when they need me.” Health workers in Gaza are heroes,’ the message concluded.

Family’s Distress

Subsequently, reports emerged about Yousaf’s mother-in-law’s deteriorating state in Gaza. Chris Law, an SNP MP, relayed that Elizabeth El-Nakla had bid her ‘final goodbyes’ during a call with Humza and her daughter.

He explained: ‘Members of her family were hit yesterday by a rocket from a drone, and Nadia’s mother was saying her final goodbyes this morning, adding, “last night was the end for me, better if my heart stops and then I will be at peace, I can’t take another night.”‘

In view of the escalation in military operations and the mounting death toll, Law urged the Prime Minister to make the repatriation of British nationals his primary responsibility.