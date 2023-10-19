Slade Legend Noddy Holder Given Six Months To Live After Throat Cancer Diagnosis

By Chris King •
Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 16:24
Image of Slade singer Noddy Holder.
Credit: Jim Summari/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
NODDY HOLDER, the iconic frontman of the British rock band Slade, was given six months to live following a throat cancer diagnosis.
According to an article published in greatbritishlife.co.uk this Thursday, October 19, by his wife Suzan, he received the devastating news five years ago.
She revealed how after receiving a brutal prognosis, the 77-year-old singer with one of the most instantly recognisable voices in rock had secretly battled the disease ever since.
Thanks to a new trial of experimental chemotherapy by experts at Manchester’s Christie Hospital, Noddy was even able to perform again earlier this summer after being invited to join Cheshire musician Tom Seals on stage.
Recalling the emotional moment, Suzan said: ‘I saw a sight I thought I would never see again earlier this year… my incredible husband, back on stage, captivating an audience with hilarious, slightly naughty stories and singing his heart out with a voice still distinctive and powerful’.
‘To watch him do what he does so brilliantly was thrilling, entertaining and profoundly moving. You see, five years ago we were given the devastating news that he had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live’, Suzan wrote.
‘I’m sorry if that comes as a bit of a shock; it came as a total bombshell to us too. We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it’, the 57-year-old continued.
Suzan explained: ‘We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world. They held our hands and kept our confidence. We truly found out who our real friends are’.
Formed in 1966 in the English city of Wolverhampton, during a glittering 25-year career, Slade racked up six No1 chart-toppers in the UK. Merry Christmas Everybody was their biggest smash. Released in 1973, it has been a regular feature every year in the charts over the festive period.
Noddy fronted the band with his huge personality and even bigger voice, accompanied by Dave Hill, Jim Lea and Don Powell. He left in 1992, as did the bass player Lea. Slade continued with Hill and Powell, using a number of musicians over the years to replace the two departed members.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.