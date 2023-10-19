Slade Legend Noddy Holder Given Six Months To Live After Throat Cancer Diagnosis

By Chris King • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 16:24

Image of Slade singer Noddy Holder. Credit: Jim Summari/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

NODDY HOLDER, the iconic frontman of the British rock band Slade, was given six months to live following a throat cancer diagnosis.

According to an article published in greatbritishlife.co.uk this Thursday, October 19, by his wife Suzan, he received the devastating news five years ago.

She revealed how after receiving a brutal prognosis, the 77-year-old singer with one of the most instantly recognisable voices in rock had secretly battled the disease ever since.

Thanks to a new trial of experimental chemotherapy by experts at Manchester’s Christie Hospital, Noddy was even able to perform again earlier this summer after being invited to join Cheshire musician Tom Seals on stage.

Noddy performed on stage with piano player Tom Seals

Recalling the emotional moment, Suzan said: ‘I saw a sight I thought I would never see again earlier this year… my incredible husband, back on stage, captivating an audience with hilarious, slightly naughty stories and singing his heart out with a voice still distinctive and powerful’.

‘To watch him do what he does so brilliantly was thrilling, entertaining and profoundly moving. You see, five years ago we were given the devastating news that he had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live’, Suzan wrote.

‘I’m sorry if that comes as a bit of a shock; it came as a total bombshell to us too. We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it’, the 57-year-old continued.

Suzan explained: ‘We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world. They held our hands and kept our confidence. We truly found out who our real friends are’.

Slade originally formed in 1966

Formed in 1966 in the English city of Wolverhampton, during a glittering 25-year career, Slade racked up six No1 chart-toppers in the UK. Merry Christmas Everybody was their biggest smash. Released in 1973, it has been a regular feature every year in the charts over the festive period.

Noddy fronted the band with his huge personality and even bigger voice, accompanied by Dave Hill, Jim Lea and Don Powell. He left in 1992, as did the bass player Lea. Slade continued with Hill and Powell, using a number of musicians over the years to replace the two departed members.