Spain Hosts International Anti-Drug Forum

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 18:38

International forum held in Madrid. Credit: Interior.gob.es

SPAIN recently hosted an international anti-drug forum which was attended by representatives from 11 countries which included the UK, the US, Russia and China.

The CITCO Intelligence Centre against Organised Crime (CITCO) of Spain’s Interior Ministry spearheaded a two-day international workshop focusing on New Psychoactive Substances (NPS). This initiative aimed to consolidate information about these drugs and harmonise police and customs procedures.

International Collaboration In Madrid

On Wednesday, October 18 until Thursday, October 19, the event took place in Madrid. Delegates from 11 nations, including Germany, China, the US, Spain, France, the UK, India, Japan, Nigeria, Russia, and Turkey, actively participated. These representatives closely observed the operations of Spain’s State Security Forces.

Insights From The Ground

During their stay, the visitors toured the Chemical-Toxicological Lab at the National Police’s General Scientific Police Station. Here, experienced professionals briefed them on their specialised methods used in analysing and dealing with emerging substances. Furthermore, they were updated on the latest substances detected in Spain.

Customs And Border Control

Specialists from the Guardia Civil’s General Directorate shared insights into Spain’s national airport surveillance systems. These systems, primarily designed for goods and parcels, target the identification and tracking of such substances.

Global Anti-Narcotics Initiative

This Madrid conference is affiliated with the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), an independent body that supervises the enforcement of UN conventions against drug trafficking.

The core aim of this Madrid assembly was to distribute information, best practices, and emerging trends concerning the trade of these new drugs. Additionally, discussions revolved around devising strategies to reduce their impact.

The INCB hosts two yearly gatherings. The first is in its Vienna-based headquarters, while the second rotates among member countries. After the pandemic-induced hiatus, this face-to-face meeting resumed with Spain playing host for the inaugural time, marking its presidency of the EU Council.