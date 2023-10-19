Spain Hosts International Anti-Drug Forum

By John Ensor •
Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 18:38
International forum held in Madrid.
Credit: Interior.gob.es
SPAIN recently hosted an international anti-drug forum which was attended by representatives from 11 countries which included the UK, the US, Russia and China.
The CITCO Intelligence Centre against Organised Crime (CITCO) of Spain’s Interior Ministry spearheaded a two-day international workshop focusing on New Psychoactive Substances (NPS). This initiative aimed to consolidate information about these drugs and harmonise police and customs procedures.
On Wednesday, October 18 until Thursday, October 19, the event took place in Madrid. Delegates from 11 nations, including Germany, China, the US, Spain, France, the UK, India, Japan, Nigeria, Russia, and Turkey, actively participated. These representatives closely observed the operations of Spain’s State Security Forces.
During their stay, the visitors toured the Chemical-Toxicological Lab at the National Police’s General Scientific Police Station. Here, experienced professionals briefed them on their specialised methods used in analysing and dealing with emerging substances. Furthermore, they were updated on the latest substances detected in Spain.
Specialists from the Guardia Civil’s General Directorate shared insights into Spain’s national airport surveillance systems. These systems, primarily designed for goods and parcels, target the identification and tracking of such substances.
This Madrid conference is affiliated with the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), an independent body that supervises the enforcement of UN conventions against drug trafficking.
The core aim of this Madrid assembly was to distribute information, best practices, and emerging trends concerning the trade of these new drugs. Additionally, discussions revolved around devising strategies to reduce their impact.
The INCB hosts two yearly gatherings. The first is in its Vienna-based headquarters, while the second rotates among member countries. After the pandemic-induced hiatus, this face-to-face meeting resumed with Spain playing host for the inaugural time, marking its presidency of the EU Council.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.