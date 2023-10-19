Strong Gusts Of Wind Blowing Up To 80 Km/h Cause 20 Minor Incidents In Malaga Province

By Chris King • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 19:16

Image of strong winds blowing an umbrella. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

The strong gusts of wind that hit Malaga province this Thursday, October 19, have initially caused around 20 incidents, although none were major.

According to the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service, despite having to deploy the Fire Brigade and police patrols to various locations, there were no injuries reported to members of the general public.

Most of the calls received by the switchboard operators related to falling tree branches, street furniture and loose debris falling from buildings. 112 informed malagahoy.es that Mijas, Benalmádena and Torremolinos were the most affected municipalities.

Westerly winds with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h were predicted today on the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley, Antequera, Ronda and the Axarquía regions by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

Hoy el viento está siendo bastante adverso y todavía quedan unas cuantas horas de rachas muy intensas en muchas zonas. Se han registrado ya rachas muy elevadas… pic.twitter.com/aBD9Ti0FxM — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) October 19, 2023

One of today’s incidents handled by the emergency services involved a branch falling from a large tree on Calle Ventura in the Pedregalejo district of Malaga.

Local residents had been demanding the tree be pruned to prevent this situation from occurring when the wind hits. They pointed to the fact that it is located in front of a very busy area near the church that is often crowded.

Two fire appliances and Malaga Local Police officers were called on the deal with another incident that happened on Avenida Bulevar Louis Pasteur in the capital.

Pieces of granite fell from one of the tallest buildings in the Teatinos district due to the strong winds. This location is also a busy area since there is a supermarket on the street level.

112 offered advice for members of the public to stay safe

The 112 Andalucía service offered a series of tips to help the public avoid emergency situations in case of strong gusts of wind.

First of all, they recommended that all doors and windows should be closed, with all loose furniture removed from outside homes. These included flower pots, awnings, clotheslines and chairs, which could easily blow onto the street and cause an accident.

On public roads, 112 warned that members of the public should not stand next to walls in an effort to hide from the elements, ‘Extreme precautionary measures’ must be taken when the buildings are under construction or in poor condition they stressed.

Workers operating on scaffolding or similar platforms that might be displaced by strong winds should also be aware of the danger involved, 112 pointed out.

In coastal areas, they recommend staying away from beaches and other low-lying areas that may be affected by high tides and waves, and advised people to: ‘avoid travelling on roads whenever possible’.

‘If we have no other choice, we must respect traffic rules at all times and stay informed of the situation from official sources’, 112 clarified.