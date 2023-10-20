Aurèlie Flies For Charity

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 20 Oct 2023 • 10:38

Aurelie's Paragliding Challenge

AURÈLIE Dias is 12 years old and is back with another challenge to help her friend Sarah who lives with many health conditions including rheumatoid arthritis. Aurelie started these challenges last year when she was 11 years old, she climbed La Concha and raised around €2,500 by visiting neighbours and friends in her village of Benahavis to collect sponsors.

“For my last challenge in 2022 I climbed a mountain. This time, I am going to jump off one”, said Aurèlie. Reassuringly, she added, “I plan to paraglide from the top of a mountain in late November. It will be a tandem jump with professional instructor and paraglider Vlad Guillaume.

This is taking place in Algodonales, Cadiz in late November. They have set aside 3 consecutive days as it depends on the weather for flying. Friday November 24, Saturday 25th or Sunday 26th. Aurèlie has no training, this will be her first jump.

Sarah said, “Aurélie is an amazing soul with a brave heart. It’s no easy thing to take on such a challenge, plus highlight someone’s journey with a painful chronic disease. In a world that seems so unkind, Aurélie is choosing to be the change, through kindness and action. Leaping off a mountain! I feel immense gratitude and to all those who support her”

Sarah’s health has recently taken a turn for the worse, when after a stay in hospital in September this year, Sarah was diagnosed with heart failure. This was devastating news as Sarah is already dealing with so much, and is unable to take her rheumatoid arthritis medication whilst taking the medicine for her heart.

Aurélie believes she can make a difference and is determined to raise as much as she can, but she needs everyone’s help and support. Anyone who would like to support Aurélie’s efforts can donate at her Go Fund Me page here.

“I would like to reach €3,000 through both Go Fund Me donations and face-to-face sponsors and I hope that by doing this I am able to make a difference in Sarah’s journey, whilst also raising much needed awareness of rheumatoid arthritis and the pain it causes”. Aurélie said.