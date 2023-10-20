Gunman Who Killed Two People In Brussels Was Previously Arrested In Portugal But Escaped

By Chris King •
Published: 20 Oct 2023
THE male who shot two Swedish football fans dead in Brussels earlier this week in a suspected terror attack was previously detained in Portugal in October 2015.
Abdeslam Lassoued was found working illegally on a farm in the Beiras e Serra da Estrela town of Guarda during a routine operation by the GNR to control foreign workers on agricultural facilities, according to sabado.pt.
It was subsequently discovered that the Tunisian national already had an order in place by the Swedish authorities banning him from entering Sweden. It was issued in February 2013 and was valid until January 2016.
At the time of his detention, the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) requested that the 45-year-old Tunisian national be arrested and deported from Portugal.
However, the judge who heard him in administrative proceedings in the district of Pinhel, in Guarda, decreed only the measure of coercion of Identity and Residence Term plus weekly presentations to the authorities.
Information researched by the news outlet showed that Lassoued complied with the measures placed on him for the first seven days but then simply disappeared from Portuguese territory.
He was eventually detected again by the authorities in 2016, in Belgium, where he was believed to have been living illegally, reported observador.pt this Friday 20.
While carrying out his attack, the Tunisian recorded several videos in which he declared himself a member of the Islamic State.
The city was placed on high alert after he fled the scene until he was finally located and killed by Belgian police officers the following day.
